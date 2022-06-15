Sunny hot weather expected into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

As we move into the evening hours tonight we can expect lows in the 50s.

For Friday it will be mostly sunny and breezy with a highs in the 90s, Friday night temperatures will dip down into the 60s with a chance for late P.M. rain showers for Campbell, Crooks and Weston Counties.

For Saturday also mostly sunny with highs ranging into the upper 90s with the possibility of it reaching into the triple digits for some areas. Please remember to check on any elderly who do not have ac, do not leave pets and young children in locked vehicles they will be very susceptible to the high temperatures. For Saturday night lows will be in the 70s with the possibility of late evening isolated showers.

Sunday partly cloudy but still warm with temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Lows once again expected to be in the 70s with isolated pm thunderstorms. Monday temperatures are expected to still be warm but in the 80s with the chance for isolated P.M. showers. The rest of the week is expected to be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s to 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.