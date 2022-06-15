Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For 100 years, the Miss America Organization has provided women across the country a stage to speak with intelligence and confidence, create social change, and show both their internal and external beauty.

More importantly, it has become the leading scholarship provider to women in the world and the Miss South Dakota organization has been a vital piece of that for 75 years.

Having been crowned less than three weeks ago, the new Miss South Dakota and a Rapid City girl is Hunter Widvey.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.