People enjoy South Dakota’s tax policy, poll finds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll shows that a vast majority of South Dakotans favor the state’s current tax system.

The survey, conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association, shows that 79% of potential voters believe the state’s 4.5% sales tax is neither too high nor too low.

However, respondents were more split on property taxes. 49% said those were too high, and 41% believed they were about right.

Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson said that all demographics believe the current tax structure is good for the state.

”On the whole, South Dakotans are enjoying one of the country’s lowest tax burdens,” Sanderson said. “That’s a good thing, and it’s pretty clear that the citizens of South Dakota appreciate the responsible tax policy that South Dakota has put in place.”

The poll finds that more west river residents believe property taxes are too high, compared to east river residents.

