Advertisement

People enjoy South Dakota’s tax policy, poll finds

The survey, conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association, shows that 79% of potential...
The survey, conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association, shows that 79% of potential voters believe the state’s 4.5% sales tax is neither too high nor too low.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new poll shows that a vast majority of South Dakotans favor the state’s current tax system.

The survey, conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association, shows that 79% of potential voters believe the state’s 4.5% sales tax is neither too high nor too low.

However, respondents were more split on property taxes. 49% said those were too high, and 41% believed they were about right.

Retailers Association Executive Director Nathan Sanderson said that all demographics believe the current tax structure is good for the state.

”On the whole, South Dakotans are enjoying one of the country’s lowest tax burdens,” Sanderson said. “That’s a good thing, and it’s pretty clear that the citizens of South Dakota appreciate the responsible tax policy that South Dakota has put in place.”

The poll finds that more west river residents believe property taxes are too high, compared to east river residents.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
Bathroom facilities at two parks in Rapid City are closed due to vandalism.
Rapid City parks hit with vandalism

Latest News

This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
Weather
Sunny hot temperatures expected through the weekend
The city’s air quality specialist Michelle Tech said that no matter what you’re carrying, it...
City reminds truckers to cover their loads
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location