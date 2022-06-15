One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Just below the surface of Rapid City is a clinic that provides medical care to inmates in the Pennington County Jail.

“They’re people, too. They need medical attention; they need things, too,” explained Alexys Schille, an LPN at the Pennington County Jail, a location she did not see herself working at.

“I didn’t really know that this was like a thing. I guess I never really thought of the jail having nurses,” explained Schille. “I knew from a young age I wanted to be in medical, but I didn’t know exactly what.”

Schille started touring schools for a career as a physician’s assistant, “and then I toured Western Dakota Tech, their nursing program, and it was amazing.”

To help fund her education, she applied for the Build Dakota Scholarship.

That’s how she became the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s first Build Dakota Scholarship recipient to complete her LPN, pass her boards, and become a full-time nurse.

“I toured with them and it was an instant ‘okay, I could see myself doing this,’” said Schille.

Schille claims there are advantages to working in the jail, such as more opportunities to do hands-on work with patients.

“You get to see everything here. There’s mental health, there are physical things, you do lab draws, x-rays, there’s just a whole array of things you can do here,” she said.

Schille hopes to return to school for her RN and continue to work at the jail.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.