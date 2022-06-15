One more cool day before the heat builds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear and cool overnight with lows in the 40s. Wednesday is beautiful with highs in the 70s for much of the area. It will be a bit breezy with gusts between 30-40 mph. Harding and Perkins Counties are under a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for gusts up to 55 mph.

Warmer air will start to build on Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Friday will be warmer as highs climb into the 90s for many on the plains. Saturday will be the warmest day of them all as highs will be in the 90s for many with some triple digits likely as well. Sunday will still be hot as many stay in the 90s. A few storms are possible late.

Monday will have highs in the 80s with isolated storms possible. Tuesday will drop to near 80º before we march back to the 90s by the end of next week.

