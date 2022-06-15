Advertisement

One more cool day before the heat builds

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clear and cool overnight with lows in the 40s. Wednesday is beautiful with highs in the 70s for much of the area. It will be a bit breezy with gusts between 30-40 mph. Harding and Perkins Counties are under a Wind Advisory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday for gusts up to 55 mph.

Warmer air will start to build on Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Friday will be warmer as highs climb into the 90s for many on the plains. Saturday will be the warmest day of them all as highs will be in the 90s for many with some triple digits likely as well. Sunday will still be hot as many stay in the 90s. A few storms are possible late.

Monday will have highs in the 80s with isolated storms possible. Tuesday will drop to near 80º before we march back to the 90s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
Black Elk Peak
One call and two rescues at Black Elk Peak
GOV. KRISTI NOEM
Mixed results as South Dakota’s Noem intervenes in GOP races

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Finally, a Quieter Weather Pattern Returns
Much cooler air moves in
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Yet Another Day of Severe Weather
Severe Storms
Severe weather to stick around until Monday