Advertisement

Lead man arrested for attempted homicide

Police do not cross
Police do not cross(MGN online)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Law enforcement arrested a 76-year-old male for attempted homicide. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Robert Gillis of Lead shot and wounded a 55-year old male.

The male victim was transported to the local hospital in Rapid City for further care. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lead Police Department, Division of Investigation and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
Bathroom facilities at two parks in Rapid City are closed due to vandalism.
Rapid City parks hit with vandalism
Courtney Taylor is charged with three counts of child neglect after she and her boyfriend...
Deputies: Woman charged after children abandoned during camping trip

Latest News

Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
Rapid City woman wins 75th Miss South Dakota competition and shares goals for her year of service
“South Dakotans Decide Healthcare” holds press conference on Medicaid expansion
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Wednesday
One more cool day before the heat returns