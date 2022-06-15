Hot Springs hit with softball to baseball size hail in Monday’s storm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the National Weather Service, the southern hills received golf to softball-size hail from Monday night’s storm. Some cars and homes were left damaged by the hail, leaving homeowners like Glenn Denton in total shock.

Denton states “I was in my chair in the living room, suddenly it was like a bomb hit. When the first big one hit the top of the building and then they started peppering pretty good before I figured it out, but the first one made me jump.”

Denton’s house had minor damage because his roof is all metal. His car was also safe from the storm because of his garage, but not everyone was so lucky.

Jerrid Allen, owner of Hills Edge Auto Sales incorporated in Custer says most of the vehicles he has inspected could cost upwards of $8,000 to repair from hail damage.

Allen states “A lot of damage is going to be entailed with this, I am sure we are going to be doing hail repairs for the next six months. The Windshields are the first we are going to have to figure out, everyone has to be able to see and drive so we will get those put in. We will come back to scheduling bodywork to get that stuff rolling. It is going to be interesting for sure.”

Allen says that car damage due to natural occurrences like hail is not covered with liability insurance. You should check your insurance provider to make sure that you are covered.

