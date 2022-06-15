Grilling with Eric - One Marinade, Three Proteins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Believe it or not, one marinade can work with different proteins on the grill. In this recipe, a simple marinade does wonders with chicken, steak and pork.

For the marinade, mix together 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar with 3 tablespoons of olive oil. Add 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and 3 minced garlic cloves. Add 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning, and a dash of salt and pepper. Whisk to combine, then add to whichever protein you like - marinating for about 20 minutes. The grill.

