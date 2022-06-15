Advertisement

Coroner: 21-year-old drowns while trying to save boy caught in rip current

Police said the body of missing swimmer 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu has been recovered in South Carolina. (Source: WMBF)
By WMBF Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A man drowned and his body has been recovered after authorities say he was trying to help a boy escape a rip current.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the body of 21-year-old Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu of Silver Springs, Maryland, washed ashore around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Willard said the 21-year-old disappeared in the water while he was helping another swimmer pull their son from a rip current.

WMBF reports rescue crews in Myrtle Beach were searching the area for Dbumeni-Ndaleu since his disappearance.

Dbumeni-Ndaleu died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the coroner’s office.

