City reminds truckers to cover their loads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are Rapid City ordinances in place that require trucks, that may emit dust or other small materials, be covered, but city officials say many are not following that rule.

The city responded to a number of instances where a substantial amount of dust, and grass clippings are getting into the air due to a lack of truck covers. The city says these incidents could pose an air quality risk, which can be dangerous to neighborhoods and the general public.

The city’s air quality specialist Michelle Tech said that no matter what you’re carrying, it has to be covered.

”Whether it’s a construction vehicle that has dirt or other dust emitting materials, it has to be covered, and the public has to have their loads covered as well,” Tech.

People who violate the ordinance could face up to 30 days in jail, or a fine up to five hundred dollars.

