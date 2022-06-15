Advertisement

City reminds truckers to cover their loads

The city’s air quality specialist Michelle Tech said that no matter what you’re carrying, it...
The city’s air quality specialist Michelle Tech said that no matter what you’re carrying, it has to be covered.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are Rapid City ordinances in place that require trucks, that may emit dust or other small materials, be covered, but city officials say many are not following that rule.

The city responded to a number of instances where a substantial amount of dust, and grass clippings are getting into the air due to a lack of truck covers. The city says these incidents could pose an air quality risk, which can be dangerous to neighborhoods and the general public.

The city’s air quality specialist Michelle Tech said that no matter what you’re carrying, it has to be covered.

”Whether it’s a construction vehicle that has dirt or other dust emitting materials, it has to be covered, and the public has to have their loads covered as well,” Tech.

People who violate the ordinance could face up to 30 days in jail, or a fine up to five hundred dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City
Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti
A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
An apartment door in downtown Rapid City.
The struggle of finding housing in Rapid City
Bathroom facilities at two parks in Rapid City are closed due to vandalism.
Rapid City parks hit with vandalism

Latest News

This image appears to show Grand Gateway Hotel owner Connie Uhre spraying a cleaning product at...
Uhre’s attorney requests dispositional conference
Weather
Sunny hot temperatures expected through the weekend
The survey, conducted by the South Dakota Retailers Association, shows that 79% of potential...
People enjoy South Dakota’s tax policy, poll finds
Alexys Schille pictured with an inmate at the Pennington County Jail.
One Rapid City woman is working her dream job at an unlikely location