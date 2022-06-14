Advertisement

SD Mines women’s basketball teams hosting summer camps

Hardrockers participating as coaches
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 13, 2022
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even though we’re still months away from the college basketball season, the South Dakota Mines women’s basketball team is staying busy by helping girls improve their on-court skills. Ben Burns stopped by the Hardrockers’ summer camps to learn why these camps are so important for young players.

