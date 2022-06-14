Advertisement

Much cooler air moves in

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight, but much of the severe threat should be over by midnight at the latest. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s by morning.

Cooler temperatures area expected Tuesday, where highs will be in the 60s and 70s across northeast Wyoming and western South Dakota. Isolated storms are possible through the day. Wednesday will be dry and sunny with comfortable temperatures lingering for one more day. Highs will be in the 70s for many.

We will begin our warmup on Thursday with highs in the 80s for some. Friday will be warmer with highs in the 90s. Saturday could see triple digits for some. Downtown Rapid City will be in the upper 90s - flirting with 100°. We will remain in the 90s on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected into the weekend.

