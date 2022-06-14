Made for Shade Raises Funds to Protect Children from the Damaging Effects of the Sun

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 2007, Dr. Lycia Thornburg and the Rapid City Medical Center’s “The Skin Institute” have been dedicated to sheltering children from the damaging effects of the sun while fostering a love of outdoor play. 15 made shade structures have been funded so far. Through the annual Made for Shade event, funds raised are able to gift shade structures to sports teams, schools, preschools, parks and recreational facilities that benefit the greater Rapid City community.

Learn more about Made for Shade in this segment.

The Made for Shade event will be June 23rd at 6pm at Arrowhead Country Club in Rapid City. Tickets are $75 /person ... goto madeforshadesd.com to purchase yours today!

