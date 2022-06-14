Advertisement

Local law enforcement go head to head for annual Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s time for an annual event in the Black Hills, pitting the Rapid City Police Department against the Rapid City Fire Department, in a life and death competition where everyone wins, the Guns n’ Hoses Blood Drive.

June 21 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 22 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m 

June 23 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

