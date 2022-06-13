Advertisement

Sturgis announces next rally grand marshal

Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021.
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rusty Wallace will be the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally grand marshal, according to a press release.

Wallace will help kick-off the 82nd annual rally during the opening ceremonies at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis.

Rusty Wallace is a true racing legend who is also known for his career as a NASCAR racing driver. His accomplishments have been widely recognized, both on and off the track.

He is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame, the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame, and the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

This year’s motorcycle rally will take place August 5-14, 2022.

