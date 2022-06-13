Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered storms over the weekend hit some communities especially hard.

“We could see the severity of it. I mean we were watching clouds raise and drop and temperatures change and it went from hot to cold, with opposing winds. We knew it was going to be bad,” said Shane Schwender as he recalled watching the storm from inside.

Now, he along with the rest of the community are left to deal with cracked windshields, dented cars, and a lot of broken branches.

“There’s going to be hours of cleanup of just leave and small branches,” said Schwender as he explained how he took the day off from work to attend to the storm’s aftermath.

“Every one of our vehicles on one side got destroyed, all the windshields got busted, boss’s pickup got wrecked, family friend’s vehicle got wrecked, damaged every tree we got,” said Schwender.

“We were up until midnight just putting up Tyvek and plywood just to dry people in,” said Donovan Schulze with Wagner Roofing and Solar.

Schulze said he’s been busy working on others’ damaged homes but has to take care of his own house which he said was destroyed two miles out of town.

“Some weaker siding was blown out, windows, we got glass everywhere, roof completely blew out,” said Schulze.

He explained that there’s a lot of work left to do, but appreciates a community that comes together during tough times.

“I think it’s always cool to see the community right after the hail kind of quits everybody’s out helping each other out. There’s all this camaraderie,” said Schulze.

