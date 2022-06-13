Advertisement

Second field training exercise at Ellsworth

(Airman Nicolas Erwin | 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) – 28th Security Forces Squadron members will participate in a second air base defense operations field training exercise on Ellsworth Tuesday through Thursday.

During the exercise, people on or near the base may hear gunfire and explosions, and may see smoke during different portions of the exercise.

Some training scenarios will extend into the evening and early morning hours.

The 28th Security Forces Squadron provides integrated defense and combat capability to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the Air Force worldwide.

