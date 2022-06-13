Advertisement

One call and two rescues at Black Elk Peak

Black Elk Peak
Black Elk Peak(Custer County Sheriff)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two hikers were rescued after a single call was made to Custer County Search and Rescue on Saturday.

When the crew started searching for a woman with a possible broken angle on Trial 9, Black Elk Peak, they found out that another woman had also been injured due to falling on a stick which had impaled her upper leg.

Other hikers helped the second woman who was taken to the hospital, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s office.

The woman with the ankle injury and her hiking partner was taken to the waiting ambulance at the trail head.

