Mines milestone in community service

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota School of Mines donated 4,632 hours of community service during the 2021-2022 school year.

“Mines has a long history of giving back and we are proud to continue the tradition of community service and volunteerism tied to our campus culture,” says Mines President Jim Rankin.

The faculty, staff, students and members of the university’s Center for Alumni Relations and Advancement spent this time volunteering at churches, organizations, local charities, and non-profit boards.

Mines students (KOTA)

Mines scholar athletes and coaching staff donated more than half of all the community service last year with a total of 2,519 hours.

Student organizations, fraternities, and sororities also undertake volunteer work throughout the year, ranging from canned food drives to fundraisers for local charities. In January 2022, Mines held its 10th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service. Students fanned out across Rapid City and collected 2,803 pounds of food for Feeding South Dakota.

