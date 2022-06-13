Advertisement

The expansion of Homestead Street is vital for growth in Rapid Valley

The street signs of the new Homestead Street expansion.
The street signs of the new Homestead Street expansion.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A long-awaited road saw its first car today. The ribbon-cutting for Homestead Street gives convenient access to Highway 79 and opens a new area for development on the eastern edge of Rapid City.

The construction of Homestead Street cuts nearly two minutes off people’s commute in that area and more importantly, improves access to emergency services like fire and police; those two minutes are valuable to homes and lives. To celebrate the completion of construction the first vehicles to test the new road were two school buses, followed by a fire truck and an ambulance. Officials say the Homestead Street expansion enhances a new area of growth for the city, with commercial and residential projects already in the works.

“This is one of the TIFs, Tax Increment Financing, that allows the public development part of it first, which enables a lot of things to develop after that. We got to get the water, sewer, the streets, and everything in place. All the basics to get that in place, and then that encourages commercial development,” said Ritchie Nordstrom, City Councilman for Ward 2.

Right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, people were already using the new road, honking to show their excitement.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Box Elder man arrested following egg incident
One of the world’s oldest bison was euthanized this week at the Henry Vilas Zoo after its...
Zoo euthanizes one of world’s oldest bison days before birthday, officials say
Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho...
Two Sioux Falls men among 31 arrested on riot charges in Idaho
Severe Storms
Severe weather threat continues into tomorrow
The Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' compound will be sold in a...
FLDS compound ‘a black cloud’ on District 30

Latest News

A tree in Belle Fourche that blew over from high winds.
Storms leave behind a mess in Belle Fourche
Motorcycles cruised through downtown Sturgis, S.D., Aug. 5, 2021.
Sturgis announces next rally grand marshal
People stroll downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City’s April tax revenue shows impact of inflation
A street mural in Rapid City near Anamosa street that was tagged.
Mural vandalized with graffiti