Vast Broadband becomes, bluepeak

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 1, Vast Broadband became bluepeak. Current customers were notified about the transition via email and information cards. The change does not affect their current patrons.

An executive with bluepeak, said that Vast was bought by a private equity company and rebranded to further its expansion. The company said that most of the signage was replaced by June 1, but some places will be changed as soon as possible. The only changes customers will see are new signs, uniforms, and a raised bar. They said they are projected for massive growth and are expanding into communities in Wyoming and Oklahoma with more to be revealed soon.

“The idea is, we believe the size of the town shouldn’t determine the quality of technology. So, we want to bring the newest, fastest, cutting-edge technology to places that have been overlooked too long by larger internet service providers,” said Jesse Granger, bluepeak Director of Communications.

Internet costs will not be affected by the change, bluepeak says that price changes are affected by external factors.

