Post 22 Splits Saturday Doubleheader with Oilers

High School Rodeo Regionals continue in New Underwood
Post 22 splits Saturday doubleheader with Oilers
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hardhats’ five-game winning streak was snapped Saturday afternoon as the Casper Post 2 Oilers capitalized on Post 22′s mistakes. Plus, young cowboys and cowgirls continue to chase their chance at qualifying for state as part of South Dakota’s High School Rodeo Regionals in New Underwood. Ben Burns has highlights from the day.

