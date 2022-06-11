An act of kindness puts one family in the heart of the 72 Rapid City Flood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 1972, the McKay family lived high on a hill, safe from any flood waters. But an act of kindness put them right in the heart of the June 9, 1972 Rapid City Flood. They lived thanks to being hit by a home floating down Jackson Blvd.

12 year old Shaun, his 13 year old sister Joyce and his mom and dad Cleone and Jim McKay just moved to Rapid City Memorial Day weekend 1972. A little more than a week after they moved to the Black Hills, on June 9th, torrential rain was hammering the area.Cleone McKay remembers getting a call from a friend of the family saying that the water was getting up high. The McKays headed out to help them out on the west side of town.They loaded up in their 1970 GMC pickup but only made it to 32nd and Jackson Blvd.The street began to fill up with water, so much water that it stalled out the engine of the pick-up.13 year old Joyce was fearless. “I thought I could save the world and I got out of the pick up. All of the sudden my dad came from nowhere and scooped me up and threw me back in the pick up and shut the door and said ‘do not get out of this pick up.’ He saved my life, my dad did.”Little did they know that this was no ordinary rainstorm. Canyon Lake Dam burst and the force of the water swept Jim McKay away.”Dad got out of the pick up, and last I seen Dad was gone, and the water started rising more and more and all of the sudden our pick up started floating with the current,” says Shaun.They were now floating in the water with all sorts of other things.

Joyce saw “a big white house, a huge two-story farmhouse coming down Jackson Blvd.”Shaun saw it as well. “Then the lightning would flash and it was closer and we were moving forward and the house was coming towards us.”The big white house hit the pick-up truck and spun them around. The force of the impact pushed the pick-up truck into a telephone pole. The crash caused the truck to jam up against the pole.Then the pick-up stopped moving.Shaun say that somehow they crawled from the cab of the pickup to the box of the pickup.”It was awful,” says Cleone. “We heard people screaming for help we couldn’t get to them.””Off in the distance you’d hear an explosion and a big fireball,” says Shaun. “They tell me now that it was propane tanks catching fire and blowing up.”Then Shaun saw an arm sticking up out of the water. It was a man. Between the three of them. they pulled him out of the water.”It was a nasty night,” says Cleone.Cleone, Joyce and Shaun and the man they saved survived in the pick-up all night. They had no idea what happened to Jim McKay until two days later.”We found out that he was in the hospital,” says Shaun.Cleone still cries when she remembers the state they found her husband in. “They found him up against a tree, he was beat up, bruised and burned.””Funny thing is, the only person who knew how to swim was dad,” says Shaun “but he said that didn’t help much in the flood waters”Jim McKay recovered and continued to live in Rapid City.Now, Joyce McKay-Ehlers looks at the beautiful green space on Omaha St. and remembers that night. “I tell my kids, this wasn’t always like this. These were people’s homes that they lost.””The people that got Rapid City back together, the volunteers a lot has to be said for what they did.”

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.