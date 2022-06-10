Warm this weekend with afternoon storm chances

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50s with a few showers possible to the North.

Plenty of sunshine early on, the clouds will bubble up through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 80s for much of the area. A few storms will develop into the later afternoon hours. Some storms could be strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threat. Similar weather is expected for Sunday with sunshine early on and highs in the 80s. Once again, another round of severe weather is possible with hail and wind as the main threats.

Monday will stay hot with highs in the 80s to near the 90s, morning sunshine will allow for more severe thunderstorms to develop through the afternoon and into the evening. With hail and wind being the primary threats once again. Temperatures will cool off Tuesday with highs ranging from the 60s to the 70s. A few storms are possible.

We stay cool one more day with highs in the 70s Wednesday before summer heat returns. 80s are likely Thursday with 90s taking over by Friday.

