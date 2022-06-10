Advertisement

Remembering young flood victim Jamie Johnson

13 year old little league baseball player was one of 238 people killed in 1972 flood
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -238 people lost their lives in the 1972 Rapid City Flood. One of them was a 13 year old boy named Jamie Johnson. Johnson loved to play little league baseball, and shortly after the flood a new field was built and named Jamie Johnson Memorial Field. We caught up with his former coach and a teammate to remember Jamie Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
Brian Mueller
There’s a new sheriff in town, “I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff.”
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

Latest News

6-9 FLOOD BASEBALL
Remembering young flood victim Jamie Johnson
6-8 post 320
Post 320 drops doubleheader to Brookings
6-8 post 320
Post 320 drops doubleheader to Brookings
6-8 Sturgis baseball
Andrzjewski back for another season with the Titans