Remembering young flood victim Jamie Johnson

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -238 people lost their lives in the 1972 Rapid City Flood. One of them was a 13 year old boy named Jamie Johnson. Johnson loved to play little league baseball, and shortly after the flood a new field was built and named Jamie Johnson Memorial Field. We caught up with his former coach and a teammate to remember Jamie Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.