Marine from Wyoming killed in Osprey crash

U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.
U.S. Marine Osprey crashed in California Wednesday, June 8.(MGN Online)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seth Rasmuson, a Marine from Buffalo, Wyo., was killed in a military aircraft crash Wednesday in California.

Four other Marines were also killed when the Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft crashed during a training mission about 150 miles east of San Diego.

The Osprey is part of a Marine unit based at Camp Pendleton.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

