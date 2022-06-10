A daughter remembers the family she lost in the 1972 Rapid City Flood.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 50 years ago, on June 9, 1972, Canyon Lake Dam burst. It unleashed a torrent of devastation onto Rapid City. But that wasn’t the only area to be affected. Before the dam burst, the massive rains caused water to rise in areas like Cleghorn Canyon and Braeburn Addition which sit above Canyon Lake. Homes were washed away and the debris from those areas caused a massive pileup at the spillway. Marne Thomas and her family lived in the very center of the nightmare of 72.

Marne and her mom, dad and brother Jackie moved to Braeburn Addition which is located in a meadow less than a mile west of Canyon LakeMarne’s Mom, Jean, was a homemaker. She was 40 years old.”She had a standing hair appointment every Friday at Beauty World .... she had one of those blond twists high hair pulled back beehive which were so popular back then.”Marne’s Dad, a former Marine and Korean War veteran, was a district manager who ran a prominent insurance office in Rapid City. He was 43.”My Dad’s name was John C. Thomas but everyone called him Jack. He was vibrant and talkative. I think that’s where I get it.”At 20 years old, Jackie Thomas was two years older than his sister Marne.”My brother played football and basketball and he worked at McDonalds which was a very cool place to work back then”On the evening of June 9, 1972, 18 year old Marne was driving home from working as a tour operator at the Alex Johnson Hotel.”The clouds looked like a swirling cauldron of blacks and greys. They looked like something out of a horror movie.”Her family was watching the news but there were no dire warnings issued or orders to evacuate yet. Marne’s Dad decided to leave anyway.”Then he said ok tell your brother to get up get dressed ....you just head out in the jeep since it’s out there .... we’re going to try and save the other two cars in the garage and we’ll follow you.”Marne gets in her Jeep and begins to drive up to the highway which sits on a higher elevation.”Just as I’m about to turn this corner all of the sudden the water is getting deeper and deeper.”Marne is able to force her car into four-wheel drive and pull up to the highway. She can see her house from the road.”And the last thing I saw was my mother in the kitchen window.”Marne’s Mom and Dad had tried to drive away but their car began to float. So Marne’s Mom went back into her home. “I could also see a house coming right at her.”The force of the rushing water caused a neighbor’s house to come off its foundation and it was heading straight towards Marne’s home.”I would see the moving house in the lightning and then it would be pitch black.... and then I’d see lightning and it had moved. All I saw then was the rushing water ... there was no more houses…”Marne’s brother, Jackie, has also tried to escape in his car.”My brother was in his car with the two dogs and my father was hanging on to the door handle.”Jackie Thomas, Jean Thomas and Jack Thomas died in the 1972 flood.”I knew 20 people in just the two canyons that lost their lives.” “This whole town before the flood was community ... everyone talked to each other and meant it.””You just knew people and you cared .... that’s what I would tell people now ... you need to say hello to people and mean it ... be kind ... I love this town.”Marne Thomas (now Marne Henley) continues to live in Rapid City, SD. She made a career in radio as a radio announcer. She has been happily married to Scott Henley for over 23 years.

