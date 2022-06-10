Advertisement

Box Elder man arrested following egg incident

By Jack Siebold
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 24-year-old Box Elder man was arrested for simple assault after a group of homeless people were hit with eggs.

Marcus Baumstarck is accused of throwing eggs at a group in the area of East North and Spruce streets around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

A Rapid City Police Department release states that a pickup truck had driven by the group and someone in the truck threw the eggs. When police stopped the truck they found a carton of eggs and one of the victims then identified Baumstarck, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, as the person who threw the eggs.

