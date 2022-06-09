Warming temperatures continue into the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies will keep some of the mild temperatures in place overnight. Lows will be in the 50s for much of the area, while a few in the hills drop into the upper 40s.

Scattered clouds are expected for Thursday with a few isolated showers and storms possible. Not everyone will get moisture. Highs will be in the 70s for many. Warm air continues to build into the weekend. Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s on Friday. By the weekend we will have 80s likely for many, with a few 90s possible out on the plains.

A few afternoon storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. Some could be strong to severe. We will watch the forecast as it gets closer. Monday will remain warm with highs in the 80s for many, then Tuesday a little cooler air will move in with highs in the 60s to low 70s. It won’t take long for the 80s to return by the end of next week.

