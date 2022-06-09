Advertisement

Warmer air moving in for the weekend

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night with temperatures falling into the 50s for many. A few spots in the hills will see upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures return to the 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain in the 80s over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. A few storms are possible near the Big Horns and Sheridan area, but everyone else looks to stay pretty dry. A better chance for storms will move in later Sunday afternoon and evening.

Storm chances remain for Monday afternoon and evening with highs staying in the 80s. Cooler air will slide in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s, but the warm air will not stay away for long.

Highs are expected to jump into the 80s on Thursday and we could see some 90s return by Friday and the following weekend.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
Brian Mueller
There’s a new sheriff in town, “I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff.”
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Returns
Warming temperatures continue into the weekend
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warming Trend Today into the Weekend
Warming up through the rest of the week