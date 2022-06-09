Warmer air moving in for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Another warm night with temperatures falling into the 50s for many. A few spots in the hills will see upper 40s. Skies will be partly cloudy.

Temperatures return to the 80s Friday with partly cloudy skies. We will remain in the 80s over the weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny. A few storms are possible near the Big Horns and Sheridan area, but everyone else looks to stay pretty dry. A better chance for storms will move in later Sunday afternoon and evening.

Storm chances remain for Monday afternoon and evening with highs staying in the 80s. Cooler air will slide in for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 70s, but the warm air will not stay away for long.

Highs are expected to jump into the 80s on Thursday and we could see some 90s return by Friday and the following weekend.

