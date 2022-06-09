Structure fire in Vacant Building Held to Single Alarm

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fire crews responded to a structure fire on 218th St. in rural Meade County Tuesday night.

The fire started to burn the surrounding grass in the area before the North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched and immediately began a defensive fire attack.

Due to the structure being abandoned the decision was made to let the fire continue burning and protect exposures.

This fire is believed to be human caused, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 605-347-2681.

There were no injuries to firefighters, civilians, or domestic animals.

