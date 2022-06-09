Advertisement

Rep. Liz Cheney in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 hearings begin

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - One of the House members in the spotlight during Thursday’s hearing on the U.S. Capitol insurrection is Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney. The daughter of a former vice president, Cheney is vice chair and one of only two Republicans on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. That day, supporters of Donald Trump tried to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory. The hearing could be a pivotal moment in Cheney’s political legacy - gaining her the respect of detractors or possibly costing Cheney her job. In a recent speech, she said that at such moments everyone must ask themselves, “will we do our duty?”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Brian Mueller
There’s a new sheriff in town, “I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff.”
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

Latest News

structure fire
Structure fire in Vacant Building Held to Single Alarm
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood
Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood
Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood
Gold medalist family recounts how they barely survived the 1972 flood