Advertisement

Potential intruder confronted outside elementary school in Alabama, superintendent says

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut...
The Etowah County Sheriff's Office reported a "police incident" Thursday outside Walnut Elementary School in Gadsden, Alabama.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An elementary school in central Alabama went into lockdown Thursday after police confronted a man on the campus.

It happened around 10 a.m. at Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden.

There was a heavy law enforcement presence outside the school, and the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office described it as a “police incident” in a Facebook post.

According to Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick, a man was seen approaching the doors and possibly attempting to gain access to the building. After being notified, a school resource officer came outside and confronted the man. According to the superintendent, police arrived on the scene to assist.

Officials have not confirmed what transpired after police arrived on the scene.

Children were inside the building at the time for a summer education program, but officials say all children at the school are safe. The kids were bused to the nearby high school, and parents were called to pick them up.

People were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
An Uber driver said she got a ride of a lifetime when offered a free ticket to a Garth Brooks...
Uber driver gets ride of lifetime, ends up at Garth Brooks concert
Brian Mueller
There’s a new sheriff in town, “I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff.”
U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-South Dakota)
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

Latest News

Philadelphia Police officers and detectives look over evidence at the scene of a shooting in...
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
A Louisiana State Police sign is seen outside Louisiana State Police Troop F headquarters in...
Justice Department opens probe into Louisiana State Police
President Joe Biden is working toward new agreements on economic development, climate change...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, seeks consensus at fractured Americas summit
FILE - Ryan Kelley, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, speaks to conservative activists...
Ryan Kelley, Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate, charged for Capitol riot role