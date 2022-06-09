Advertisement

City officials discuss floodplain policy

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills flood of 1972 forever re-shaped Rapid City. It not only affected the lives of so many residents, but changed how the city builds its infrastructure.

Prior to ‘72, houses were able to be freely built along Rapid Creek’s floodplain.

After the devastating flood, city government ensured that, for safety purposes, minimal to no housing or buildings could be built on the floodplain.

Rapid City’s floodplain project engineer Mary Bosworth said that a lot of positive floodplain policy was able to come out of the tragic event.

”It was decided that we we’re not going to allow rebuilding within the area, and since then, we’ve established floodplain ordinances to protect that area.”

At a panel discussion at the Monument, Bosworth, along with representatives from Rapid City’s parks & rec department and the city council, spoke about how the floodplain ordinances helped shape Rapid into the community it is today.

She said that there are lots of great opportunities for recreation along the creek now.

”We’ve established beautiful greenways and bike paths,” Bosworth said. “It’s really been an asset to the city.”

Events commemorating the flood of 1972 continue Friday.

