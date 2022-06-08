Advertisement

Warming Trend Today into the Weekend

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see warmer temperatures today on through the upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds in from the west. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday.

A weak disturbance might spark an isolated thunderstorm Thursday, but better chances for storms arrive Sunday night into early next week as a trough pushes the ridge off to the east.

