Warming Trend Today into the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see warmer temperatures today on through the upcoming weekend as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds in from the west. Highs will be in the 80s Friday through Sunday.

A weak disturbance might spark an isolated thunderstorm Thursday, but better chances for storms arrive Sunday night into early next week as a trough pushes the ridge off to the east.

