There’s a new sheriff in town, “I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday was a big day for voters in South Dakota, and some races determined who gets their party’s nomination for the general election in November.

However, what happens when there’s not another candidate to run against you in November?

For Pennington County, it means there’s a new sheriff in town.

That will be current Pennington County Chief Deputy Brian Mueller, who says “the next couple days I’ve got several hundred signs to take down.” Compliments of the sheriff’s election being a thing of the past, which he says is the “first sheriffs election we’ve had here since 1990.” Being elected, he says he’s looking forward to “carrying on two of who I think were two of the greatest sheriffs we’ve ever had in the state of South Dakota.”

Don Holloway years ago and Kevin Thom who holds the spot now. He says, “they were both great mentors to me and my family.”

Like, he and his dad who are working on taking signs down together, but he thanks everyone involved in his campaign. “I’m very happy they stuck by my side and helped me through it.” Putting himself on the pedestal and asking for judgment. He calls it, ”a very humbling experience to put yourself out there in front of the community and ask them to evaluate what you’ve done.”

Work he’s been doing for 26-years, and now understanding a handful of challenges the county faces, like “drug related violence [and] the growth in our community.” Gaining even more insight through his campaign, as he’s met with people all around the community. He intends to do the same with his team of 430 or more by “continuing [to build] those relationships.”

All in hopes to keep the people of Pennington County safe under his care.

“I’m just humbled and happy to have been elected as sheriff,” he says.

He’ll take up the reigns of sheriff in 2023.

