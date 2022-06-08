Summer maternity workouts you can do at home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple exercises pregnant women can do at home or in the gym.

- Side planks

- High Planks

- Walk at an incline

- Squats

Aliive Fitness Owner and Registered nurse (RN) Christa McCormick says " Keeping up with your activity levels is overall better for pregnancy and might make you prone to fewer complications”.

Always consult with your primary physician/OBGYN before working out while pregnant.

https://www.aliivefitness.com/

