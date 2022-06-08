Summer maternity workouts you can do at home
Aliive Fitness in Rapid City reveals fun maternity exercises
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple exercises pregnant women can do at home or in the gym.
- Side planks
- High Planks
- Walk at an incline
- Squats
Aliive Fitness Owner and Registered nurse (RN) Christa McCormick says " Keeping up with your activity levels is overall better for pregnancy and might make you prone to fewer complications”.
Always consult with your primary physician/OBGYN before working out while pregnant.
https://www.aliivefitness.com/
Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.