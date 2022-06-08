Advertisement

Summer maternity workouts you can do at home

Aliive Fitness in Rapid City reveals fun maternity exercises
By Natalie Cruz
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Simple exercises pregnant women can do at home or in the gym.

- Side planks

- High Planks

- Walk at an incline

- Squats

Aliive Fitness Owner and Registered nurse (RN) Christa McCormick says " Keeping up with your activity levels is overall better for pregnancy and might make you prone to fewer complications”.

Always consult with your primary physician/OBGYN before working out while pregnant.

https://www.aliivefitness.com/

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
Parents and guardians voiced their concern at Monday’s school council meeting over student...
Parents, guardians voice concerns over student rights in education
Noem wins Republican nomination for governor

Latest News

French Family Band comes all the way from Nashville to perform in Rapid City
Rapid City Concert Association presents “The French Family Band”
Black Hills Quilters are coming together for the biggest quilt event in Kota Territory
Over 400 Quilts on Display at the Black Hills Quilt Show
Wearing sunscreen of an SPF of 30 or higher is a way to help prevent any sun damage
Benefits of Sunscreen
Black Hills Film makers are ready for the 13th annual film extravaganza
Black Hills Film Festival Showcasing Local, National and Global Independent films