South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C

Measure would have made it tougher for voter-initiated measures
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.(SD Secretary of State)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota voters are in no mood to make it more difficult to pass ballot measures that raise taxes or cost significant state funds.

Amendment C, which would have placed a 60 percent vote on citizen-initiated ballot measures failed on a 68 to 32 percent vote, according to the Associated Press. Ballots are still being counted but the gap is wide enough for the AP to be confident to call it.

The amendment was placed on the ballot by the state Legislature, dominated by Republicans. Ballot issues are usually in the general election but the Legislature pushed to have it earlier, before voters would weigh in on the idea to increase Medicaid.

