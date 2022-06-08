Sioux Falls to install protected spaces for bicyclists, pedestrians

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is working to make areas of the city easier to navigate for those not behind the wheel of a car.

In partnership with the city’s Public Works and Planning and Development Services departments, the Health Department’s Live Well Sioux Falls program announced Wednesday that the city will get two new “pop-up” projects on June 9 to create better spaces for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Officials say two project installations are happening that day — a protected bike lane at 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue and a pedestrian “bump-out” at 11th Street and Dakota Avenue in the downtown area. Funding for the entire project, which is using a quick-build infrastructure product from DezignLine, came from an AARP Community Challenge Grant that was awarded to Live Well Sioux Falls.

“The DezignLine pieces used in both of these projects are unique in that they are easy to install and uninstall, so the City can pilot other locations in the future,” said Shelby Kommes, Public Health Prevention Coordinator for the Sioux Falls Health Department. “Protected bike lanes in particular make it more comfortable for bicyclists to ride on the street. On-street bike routes help connect people to additional trail access, retail, entertainment, business, and residential spaces.”

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.