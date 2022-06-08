Advertisement

Proposed meat packing plant gets name, and a new partnership

Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center
Gates to a pasture that will be the site of the Black Hills Industrial Center(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On May 27 it was announced that a $1.1 billion meat packing plant would be opening in Rapid City, and on June 6 Kingsbury and Associates, along with Sirius Realty announced the name of the proposed meat packing plant as well as their partnership with the Farmers Union Industries.

The name of the high-tech meat packing plant will be “Western Legacy Development Corporation”. The meat packing plant is expected to supply 2,500 jobs and if opened today starting pay would be $28 per hour. While many people are concerned with potential odors, CEO Megan Kingsbury said that the facility will be the first of its kind in North America to use the methane gas from the facility as energy for the plant, limiting the odor. The plant will be joined by another facility funded by the Farmers Union Industries.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
The amendment is one of the more controversial areas of discussion leading up to the primary.
South Dakota voters say ‘no’ to Amendment C
Noem wins Republican nomination for governor

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
At his watch party in Sioux Falls, Johnson said that his victory should be attributed to...
Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House
1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night
1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror
1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night
1972 flood survivor Pat Beaudette remembers a night of terror