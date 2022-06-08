Grilling with Eric - Steaks with Red Wine Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a simple to prepare, elegant steak dish all done on the grill!

First, coat 4 filets (tenderloins) with olive oil. On a plate, combine 2 tablespoons of sea salt or Himalayan salt with 2 tablespoons of pepper and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Add a teaspoon of dried rosemary or tarragon. Pat this mixture on both sides of steaks, pressing to make sure the mixture adheres to the surfaces.

Grill steaks on a medium hot grill for 4 to 5 minutes per side, until done. Remove and keep warm.

With the side burner on your grill, or inside on the stove, melt 6 tablespoons of butter in a small pot. Add 3 tablespoons minced garlic and cook until softened. Add a third cup of beef broth and a half cup of dry red wine. Boil then simmer a few minutes until thickened.

Pour sauce over steaks.

