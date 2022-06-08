Dusty Johnson turns back Taffy Howard challenge for House

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Associated Press has called the GOP primary for U.S. House; claiming incumbent Dusty Johnson the winner.

Johnson, a first-term U.S. House representative, is currently leading challenger Taffy Howard with 61 percent of the vote to Howard’s 39 percent. This is with just over half of the precincts counted.

At his watch party in Sioux Falls, Johnson said that his victory should be attributed to everyday South Dakotans who helped with the campaign.

”The reality is, we’ve got an unbelievable grassroots team, and when we got attacked from these New Jersey PACs, people really came together,” Johnson said. “We had everyday South Dakotans raising us up, telling us how much they appreciated how hard our team works to deliver from South Dakota.”

Howard announced her candidacy last fall. Her campaign focused on attacking Johnson for not voting to object to the results of the 2020 presidential election, as well as voting to form the committee investigating the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

At her watch party in Rapid City, Howard said that she ran to put America first, and some elected officials do not represent that.

”We’re bankrupting the future for our kids and grandkids, that’s something we need to get behind, as well as securing our border,” Howard said. “So, there’s a lot of issues that we can unite behind.”

Howard cannot run again for the state legislature this year.

The Democrats failed to field a candidate when one hopeful, Ryan Ryder of Black Hawk dropped out following the reveal of controversial social media posts he made before announcing his candidacy.

In the general election Nov. 8, Johnson will only have a Libertarian candidate to deal with. That is Collin Duprel.

