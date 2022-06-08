Average voter turnout for the primary election

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The votes have been tallied and the Pennington County Auditor’s Office is putting away voting equipment. With over 80,000 registered voters in Pennington County for the 2022 primary election, how many people showed up at the polls? Just over 26,000 of the 83,364 registered voters voted either by an absentee ballot or on election day. That is about 31% of the available voters and compared to previous primary elections, is average. In 2020, about 30% of voters cast their ballot, and in 2018 around 35% showed up to the polls.

While the primaries are over, the auditor’s office is planning for the next election. “We start cleaning up, getting things reorganized, getting all the bags put back together for the precincts. You know we’ll start our ballot order in August and start voting again in September,” said Cindy Mohler, Pennington County Auditor.

To view, the results of the 2022 primaries, click here.

