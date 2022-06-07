Advertisement

South Dakota’s Noem, Thune face challengers running to right

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is looking to show her strength with Republican voters in Tuesday’s primary. She, along with U.S. Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson, are looking to fend off challengers running to their right. Noem has parlayed popularity with Republicans for her hands-off approach to pandemic restrictions into national prominence. But that hasn’t insulated her from criticism from the right in reliably red South Dakota. Tuesday’s primaries will show just how strong the right wing of the Republican party has grown in South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
court gavel
Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent
For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb...
Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later
Winners of Miss South Dakota 2022
Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

Latest News

arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night
1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night
1972 flood survivor speaks about the horrific night