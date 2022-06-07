Advertisement

Round one of Class “B” girls and boys golf

Bison girls and Gregory boys hold the lead after round one
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This year’s Class “B” boys and girls state golf tournaments are both being played in Rapid City. The Bison girls got off to a good start as they hold the lead after round one. Gregory sits atop the boys leaderboard after the first 18 holes. The tournaments wrap up on Tuesday.

