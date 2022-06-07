Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
court gavel
Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent
For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb...
Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later
Winners of Miss South Dakota 2022
Hunter Widvey crowned Miss South Dakota 2022

Latest News

This image provided by Daniel Fury shows the "Bewitched" statue partially covered with red...
‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint
Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey gets emotional speaking at the White House about the...
McConaughey: Young Uvalde school shooting victim identified by shoes
CSI was called to the scene and the pit bull was taken to the Animal Foundation, but police...
Officer shoots, kills dog attacking its owners, police say
Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court during his trial on Friday, June 3, 2022, in New York.
‘We Build The Wall’ trial ends in mistrial; jury deadlocked
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
Biden signs bills on health care for veterans