Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Deputies have arrested a 53-year-old man from Rapid City who is accused of shooting at construction workers and firing at least a couple of rounds. Carl George Relf, the suspect, is charged with six counts of aggravated assault according to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

The case has been turned over to the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with additional information or witnessing the event should contact Investigator Jodi Glasgow at (605) 394-6115.

