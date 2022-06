RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Country music from Nashville is making its way to Rapid City for the first time. For dates and times check below.

Where: Performing Arts Center

When: June 11 AT 7:00 PM

Ticket price: Rapid City Concert Assoc 2021-2022 season ticket holders= $20. non-season ticket holders $30.00

