More Showers and Thunderstorms Today; Dry Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will see scattered showers and thunderstorms again today. And like yesterday, a few of the storms will produce some hail and heavy rainfall.

Drier air moves in Wednesday and Thursday, but a weak disturbance might trigger an isolated thunderstorm Thursday evening.

An upper level ridge of high pressure builds in this weekend. This means warm temperatures for us with 80s in the forecast. However, several disturbances will start rounding the top of the ridge and drop into our area Sunday into nearly next week. The result will be a return of thunderstorm chances, especially by Monday and Tuesday.

