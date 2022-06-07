Advertisement

B-1 bombers deployed to Andersen Air Force Base for task force mission

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base,...
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, waits on a taxiway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 2, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)(Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben | 4th Combat Camera Squadron)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth landed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, a territory of the United States in the North Pacific Ocean, for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment.

The personnel, aircraft and assets arrived from the 28th Bomb Wing to conduct PACAF training alongside allies, partners, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.

Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, the 34th Bomb Squadron commander, says that the presence of the Bomber Task Force and flights throughout the region serve two strategic purposes; which are the assurance to U.S regional allies through consistent presence and multi-lateral integration, and deterrence of U.S. adversaries that continue to threaten stability of the world’s diplomatic, military, and economic spheres of influence.

According to the release, BTF missions demonstrate the ability of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base,...
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, waits on a taxiway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben)(Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben | 4th Combat Camera Squadron)

“We’re all excited to showcase the ability to take a small contingent of “Bones” and personnel and demonstrate our flexibility, credibility, and lethality in the largest area of responsibility in the world” , said Maj. Kristof Lieber, the 34th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base,...
A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest)(Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest | 4th Combat Camera Squadron)

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Katlyn Bokhoven is one of thousands who has been affected by acetaminophen toxicity
She thought it was a ‘safe solution,’ but overuse of this over-the-counter medication can be deadly
Woman identified in Pennington County fatal crash
court gavel
Three people indicted for allegedly kidnapping FBI agent
arrested
Rapid City man arrested after shots fired in construction zone
For people who were listening to KOTA radio that rainy night of June 9, 1972, they heard Robb...
Survivors of the 1972 Rapid City Flood Speak to KOTA Territory News 50 years later

Latest News

Rapid City landfill to get back on schedule thanks to hiring more employees
South Middle School Construction in Rapid City
Rapid City issued the second highest value of building permits ever in May
Rapid City Home
Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect
Wednesday
Near normal temperatures Wednesday