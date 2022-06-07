B-1 bombers deployed to Andersen Air Force Base for task force mission

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancers from Ellsworth landed at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, a territory of the United States in the North Pacific Ocean, for a Pacific Air Forces Bomber Task Force deployment.

The personnel, aircraft and assets arrived from the 28th Bomb Wing to conduct PACAF training alongside allies, partners, and the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Joint Force.

Lt. Col. Ross Hobbs, the 34th Bomb Squadron commander, says that the presence of the Bomber Task Force and flights throughout the region serve two strategic purposes; which are the assurance to U.S regional allies through consistent presence and multi-lateral integration, and deterrence of U.S. adversaries that continue to threaten stability of the world’s diplomatic, military, and economic spheres of influence.

According to the release, BTF missions demonstrate the ability of U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver lethal, ready, long-range strike options to Geographic Combatant Commanders anytime, anywhere.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, waits on a taxiway at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben) (Tech. Sgt. Chris Hibben | 4th Combat Camera Squadron)

“We’re all excited to showcase the ability to take a small contingent of “Bones” and personnel and demonstrate our flexibility, credibility, and lethality in the largest area of responsibility in the world” , said Maj. Kristof Lieber, the 34th Bomb Squadron assistant director of operations.

A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer, assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, taxis on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, after arriving for a Bomber Task Force mission June 3, 2022. Bomber Task Force missions contribute to joint force lethality and deter aggression in the Indo-Pacific by demonstrating the United States Air Force's ability to operate anywhere in the world at any time in support of the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest) (Master Sgt. Nicholas Priest | 4th Combat Camera Squadron)

